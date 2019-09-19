Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Michigan State and Northwestern will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Michigan State has dropped out of the AP top 25 after losing 10-7 to Arizona State as 15.5-point home favorites last week. The offensive disappearing act will be a major concern for a team that ranked 126th in the nation in scoring last year. Meanwhile, Northwestern recovered from an opening week loss to Stanford to defeat UNLV last week 30-14, though it failed to cover the 18.5-point spread at home. The Spartans are favored by nine points in the latest Michigan vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 38. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Northwestern picks or college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Northwestern vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Wildcats had a rough outing against Stanford three weeks ago, but played better at home last week. Northwestern strolled past UNLV with points to spare last week, taking the game 30-14. Hunter Johnson and Drake Anderson were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as Johnson put up 210 yards from scrimmage with one passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown while Anderson ran 26 times for 141 yards and a score. Northwestern put up 276 yards on the ground and that rushing attack could benefit from Isaiah Bowser's return from a knee injury (questionable) this week.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup two weeks ago, the Spartans were humbled as they fell 10-7 to Arizona State. Michigan State's inability to score looks like a statistical anomaly, as they managed 404 yards of total offense to Arizona State's 216 and converted on 9 of 17 third-down attempts while only turning the ball over once. After struggling with a 54.3 percent completion rate and 106.1 QB rating a season ago, Brian Lewerke has shown improvement in 2019 that should leave Spartans fans encouraged. He's completing 63.6 percent of his passes and has a 136.6 QB rating.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.