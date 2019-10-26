Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Michigan State (home) vs. No. 6 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 4-3; Penn State 7-0

What to Know

Penn State lost both of their matches to Michigan State last season, on scores of 27-24 and 21-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Penn State and Michigan State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Nittany Lions are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

The Nittany Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over Michigan last week, winning 28-21. Penn State QB Sean Clifford was slinging it as he passed for 182 yards and three TDs on 25 attempts. Clifford's 53-yard touchdown toss to in the made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Two weeks ago, Michigan State was out to avenge their 30-6 loss to Wisconsin from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Michigan State took a serious blow against Wisconsin, falling 38 to nothing. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Spartans.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-3 all in all.

Penn State's win lifted them to 7-0 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if the Nittany Lions can add another positive mark to their record or if the Spartans can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Penn State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.