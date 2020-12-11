The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans will face off Saturday in a Big Ten clash at 12 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are 2-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while MSU is 2-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 against the spread in their last six December games. The Spartans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss.

The Nittany Lions are favored by 14.5-points in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 50-31 on all top-rated picks through 14 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $700.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Michigan State.

Penn State vs. Michigan State spread: Penn State -14.5

Penn State vs. Michigan State over-under: 47 points

Penn State vs. Michigan State money line: Penn State -700, Michigan State +475

What you need to know about Penn State



Penn State strolled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 23-7 to earn its second straight victory after an 0-5 start. Running back Keyvone Lee led the Nittany Lions with 95 rushing yards on 17 carries, and quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 133 yards and another TD.

Clifford has passed for 1,366 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2020. Lee is the Nittany Lions' leading rusher, with 322 rushing yards on 58 carries and three touchdowns. Penn State's offense averages 412.6 yards per game. Penn State ranks 17th in the nation in yards allowed per game, giving up only 327.4 per game.

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans lost the second of three straight games against top 10-ranked teams last week, being dominated by No. 4 Ohio State 52-12. Michigan State didn't have nearly the offense against the Buckeyes that it had when it upset then-No. 8 Northwestern on Nov. 28, earning over 261 offensive yards and turning the ball over four times.

Quarterback Rocky Lombardi was injured in the first half against Ohio State, and backup Payton Thorne went the rest of the way. Lombardi's status for Saturday's game is uncertain. Michigan State is 14th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 319.7 on average.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan State picks

The model has simulated Penn State vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations?