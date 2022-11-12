Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan State

Current Records: Rutgers 4-5; Michigan State 4-5

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 1-6 against the Michigan State Spartans since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Scarlet Knights and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Spartan Stadium. MSU will be strutting in after a win while RU will be stumbling in from a loss.

RU's and the Michigan Wolverines' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but RU was thoroughly outmatched 38 to nothing in the second half. RU was completely outmatched by the Wolverines at home and fell 52-17. RU was down 42-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gavin Wimsatt had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.28%.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, MSU has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 23-15 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from WR Tre Mosley, WR Jayden Reed, and RB Jarek Broussard.

RU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Scarlet Knights against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

RU and MSU now sit at an identical 4-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: RU ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 306.8 on average. As for the Spartans, they come into the game boasting the 22nd fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at nine.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last seven games against Rutgers.