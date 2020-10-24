Rutgers is 0-5 against Michigan State since 2015, but it has a chance to notch a win in this Big Ten rivalry on Saturday when the conference opens play eight weeks in the 2020 regular season. The Scarlet Knights and Spartans will square off at noon ET with Michigan State looking for some momentum as well coming off an up-and-down first season under Mel Tucker.

Rutgers finished 2-10 last year, while Michigan State was 7-6 and has eyes on being a dark horse Big Ten title contender. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights scored the second-fewest offensive touchdowns last season (18), while the Spartans scored the 15th fewest touchdowns on the ground (12) out of 130 FBS teams. Will we see the offenses struggle again on Saturday?

Here's how to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers along with some additional information about recent series history and the opening line on the game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Spartans enter the game as an 11-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, according to William Hill Sportsbook. See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series history

Michigan State has won all of the games its played against Rutgers in the last six years.