Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in Rutgers' tilt against Ohio State last week. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7. Rutgers surrendered two turnovers in its first four plays from scrimmage and quickly fell into a 14-0 hole.

Rutgers did score three TDs against an Ohio State team that had only allowed eight on the season.

Meanwhile, MSU might not have won anyway, but with 95 yards lost due to penalties, the Spartans really shot themselves in the foot in a 44-10 loss against Michigan. Brian Lewerke had a rough day: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 166 yards passing.

It was the most lopsided Michigan State loss in the series in 17 years. The Spartans must win their next two games to be bowl eligible.

Rutgers is stumbling into the matchup with the third most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 47 on the season. MSU ranks fourth in the Big Ten when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 106.7 on average.

