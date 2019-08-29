Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Spartans games

The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans and Tulsa Golden Hurricane kick off their 2019 college football season on Friday when they face off at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Friday night opener for Michigan State has become a commonality, starting its season on a Friday in seven of the last eight years and winning them all. Tulsa won only three games last year, but returns the majority of its contributors and is looking to return to its form of three years ago when it won 10 games. The Spartans are favored by 23.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before locking in any Michigan State vs. Tulsa picks of your own, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is backing.

Tierney has factored in that the Spartans should be more efficient than a year ago, when they averaged a paltry 18.7 points while being held to 14 or fewer five times. Nine of 11 starters return, including senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, and expectations are considerably higher. The defense should again be one of the best in the country.

Tulsa hasn't fared well against top-flight competition. In fact, the last time it beat a Power 5 opponent was 2010, and its six losses since have been by an average of 28.3 points. It also hasn't started strong outside of Tulsa, either, dropping 21 out of its last 24 road openers.

But just because the Spartans return plenty of offensive production does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. Tulsa spread.

Tulsa has just five wins the last two seasons combined, but logged 10 victories in 2016. The Golden Hurricane have 14 returning starters, including lead running backs Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II, who combined for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns. The defense has all but one of its top 11 tacklers from a year ago returning too.

Michigan State, for how successful it's been, has been quite unsuccessful when it comes to covering the spread. The Spartans have covered just once in their last seven homes games and once in their last seven Friday games.

