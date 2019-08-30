Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top expert who's 5-0

Last season, the Michigan State Spartans owned one of the nation's toughest defenses, but ended up with a 7-6 record thanks to an inconsistent offense. The defense should be just as dominant this year, and coach Mark Dantonio expects more points in 2019, starting with Friday night's season-opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium. Tulsa went only 3-9 last season but returns 14 starters and expects to compete for a bowl bid out of the AAC. Vegas lists the Spartans as 23.5-point favorites in the current Tulsa vs. Michigan State odds, up two from the opener. The over-under for total points opened at 47.5 and has since risen to 48. Before locking in any Michigan State vs. Tulsa picks and college football predictions, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is picking.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. Over the last two seasons, he has gone 96-79-4 on college football against the spread picks. Last season was his best at 59-46-3. In addition, he is 5-0 in his last five college football against the spread picks involving the Spartans.

Now, he has analyzed Tulsa vs. Michigan State from every possible angle and locked in a confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Tierney has factored in that Michigan State finished a disappointing 7-6 last year but is expected to make a big leap this season. The offense, which underachieved in 2018, has nearly all its production and its entire offensive line back. It will be tough for the likes of Ohio State and Michigan to score against a Spartans defense that should be among the nation's elite units. Thus, it should be a considerable challenge for Tulsa to tally enough points, as long as the Spartans' offense finds the end zone against a Tulsa defense that allowed nearly 30 points per game last year.

Tulsa has experience back but nearly none on the offensive line, which could be a major problem against Michigan State given it has one of the premier defensive fronts in the country. Tulsa has been blown out against tougher competition and has covered just one of its last five road games.

But just because the Spartans boast a smothering defense does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. Tulsa spread.

Tulsa has just five wins the last two seasons combined, but logged 10 victories in 2016. The Golden Hurricane have 14 returning starters, including lead running backs Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II, who combined for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns. The defense has all but one of its top 11 tacklers from a year ago returning too.

Michigan State, for how successful it's been, has been quite unsuccessful when it comes to covering the spread. The Spartans have covered just once in their last seven homes games and once in their last seven Friday games.

He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Friday.

Who wins Tulsa vs. Michigan State? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulsa vs. Michigan State spread you should be all over Friday, all from the expert who is 5-0 in picks involving the Spartans.