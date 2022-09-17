The 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans travels to face the Washington Huskies in a non-conference matchup of undefeated teams on Saturday. The Spartans (2-0) are coming off a 52-0 win over Akron last Saturday, while the Huskies (2-0) defeated Portland State 52-6. Michigan State placed third in the Big Ten Conference East Division last season with a 7-2 record and was 11-2 overall. Washington was fifth in the Pac-12 North at 3-6 and was 4-8 overall.

The game from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Michigan State vs. Washington spread: Washington -3.5

Michigan State vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan State vs. Washington money line: Michigan State +140, Washington -165

MSU: The Spartans are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games

WASH: The Huskies are 7-2 ATS in their last nine non-conference games

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans are led by redshirt sophomore running back Jalen Berger, a Wisconsin transfer. Berger rushed for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown in his Spartan debut against Western Michigan, and followed that effort with a career-high three touchdowns and 107 yards vs. Akron. Berger is tied for second in the Big Ten and third in the FBS in rushing touchdowns with four and is fifth in the conference and 11th in the FBS in rushing at 113.5 yards per game. In two years at Wisconsin, Berger rushed 84 times for 389 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns.

Also powering the Michigan State rushing attack is graduate senior running back Jarek Broussard. He scored two rushing touchdowns for his first multiple-rushing touchdown outing of his Spartans career, and third of his collegiate career after two multi-TD games during his 2020 season at Colorado. Broussard finished with 81 yards on 15 carries, both new game-bests for his Spartans career, bettering his 10 rushes for 54 yards vs. Western Michigan last week. For his career, he has carried 323 times for 1,691 yards (5.2 average) and nine touchdowns.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, the Spartans are not a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Washington spread. That's because the Huskies are led by a veteran quarterback in junior Michael Penix Jr., who is a transfer from Indiana. Penix was 26 of 39 for 345 yards and four touchdowns in his Washington debut against Kent State. The four touchdowns are tied for seventh in single-game school history. He was 20 of 27 for 337 yards and two touchdowns against Portland State. He joined the Washington roster this past spring after playing at Indiana from 2018 to 2021, where he played in a total of 20 games over four seasons.

Another transfer who is a big part of the Huskies offense is graduate student and running back Wayne Taulapapa. He carried 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in a start vs. Kent State. He had 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against Portland State. He joined Washington this past summer after having spent four seasons at Virginia, where he played in 40 games, including 27 starts. He rushed for 1,192 yards and 19 touchdowns on 266 career carries.

