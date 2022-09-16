Teams looking to start the season 3-0 clash on Saturday when the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans face the Washington Huskies. The Spartans opened the season with a pair of home wins, a 35-13 victory over Western Michigan and a 52-0 thumping of Akron. The Huskies also have two home wins, a 45-20 victory over Kent State and a 52-6 thrashing of Portland State. This will be the fourth meeting between the schools and first since 1997.

Kickoff from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies lead the all-time series 2-1, including a 1-0 edge in games played at Seattle. The Huskies are 3-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 56.5.

Michigan State vs. Washington spread: Washington -3

Michigan State vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan State vs. Washington money line: Michigan State +140, Washington -165

MSU: The Spartans are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games

WASH: The Huskies are 7-2 ATS in their last nine non-conference games

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Payton Thorne. In last week's win over Akron, he completed 18 of 28 passes (64.3 percent) for 212 yards. For the season, he has completed 30 of 52 passes (57.7%) for 445 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times, but has a rating of 143.4. In parts of three season at Michigan State, Thorne has completed 59.5% of his passes, completing 313 of 526 attempts for 4,267 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has been picked off 16 times.

Defensively, the Spartans are led by senior defensive lineman/linebacker Jacoby Windmon. He is the first Spartans player to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks. In Week 2 against Akron, Windmon forced three fumbles, the most by a Spartan since Joe Bachie against Maryland in 2018. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss (17 yards) and 1.5 sacks (14 yards), broke up a pass, and recovered a fumble, while collecting five tackles overall.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, the Spartans are not a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Washington spread. That's because the Huskies are led by a veteran quarterback in junior Michael Penix Jr., who is a transfer from Indiana. Penix was 26 of 39 for 345 yards and four touchdowns in his Washington debut against Kent State. The four touchdowns are tied for seventh in single-game school history. He was 20 of 27 for 337 yards and two touchdowns against Portland State. He joined the Washington roster this past spring after playing at Indiana from 2018 to 2021, where he played in a total of 20 games over four seasons.

Another transfer who is a big part of the Huskies offense is graduate student and running back Wayne Taulapapa. He carried 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in a start vs. Kent State. He had 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against Portland State. He joined Washington this past summer after having spent four seasons at Virginia, where he played in 40 games, including 27 starts. He rushed for 1,192 yards and 19 touchdowns on 266 career carries.

