The No. 8 Washington Huskies will go on the road for the first time this season when they face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. Washington is coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Boise State and Tulsa, scoring a combined 99 points in those victories. Michigan State has blown out Central Michigan and Richmond through the first two weeks of the season, but it will be playing under an interim head coach on Saturday. Harlon Barnett is taking over for Mel Tucker, who was suspended without pay amid an investigation of alleged sexual harassment.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Washington is favored by 16 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is set at 57.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan State vs. Washington spread: Washington -16

Michigan State vs. Washington over/under: 57.5 points

Michigan State vs. Washington money line: Michigan State: +544, Washington: -811

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State has cruised to a 2-0 start to the season, covering the spread in wins over Central Michigan and Richmond. The Spartans are also in a favorable scheduling spot, playing at home for the third straight game against a Washington team that is going on the road for the first time this season.

Quarterback Noah Kim was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after completing 18 of 22 passes for a career-high 292 yards and three touchdowns against Richmond. Michigan State has won 10 of its last 12 September games and is 15-5 in its last 20 Week 3 contests.

Why Washington can cover

Washington is a huge step up in competition for Michigan State, as the Huskies have one of the country's most explosive offenses. They are coming off a pair of lopsided wins over Boise State and Tulsa, scoring a combined 99 points. Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. has completed 57 of 78 passes for 859 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

His top targets have been sophomore wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan and junior wide receiver Rome Odunze, who have each gone over 180 yards already this season. Sophomore running back Will Nixon leads Washington's rushing attack with 12 carries for 78 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Washington has covered the spread in five of its last six games and is riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

