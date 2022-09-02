The Western Michigan Broncos visit the Michigan State Spartans for a Friday evening battle to open the 2022 season. The in-state rivals meet for the 17th time and the first time since 2019. Michigan State is coming off an 11-win season that included an unbeaten mark at home in East Lansing. Western Michigan posted an 8-5 record and a bowl win over Nevada a season ago.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan spread: MSU -21

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan over/under: 54 points

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan money line: MSU -2000, WMU +1050

WMU: The Broncos led the MAC in total defense in 2021

MSU: The Spartans have a 12-game winning streak over WMU

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan's eight-win season in 2021 was its best since 2016, and the Broncos won their last game against a Power 5 opponent, upsetting Pittsburgh on the road last season. The Broncos led the MAC in total defense last season, allowing only 339.3 total yards per game, and Western Michigan produced 35 sacks while giving up a paltry 55.4% completion rate. Western Michigan was also No. 2 in the MAC in rushing defense, yielding 147.4 yards per game, and Michigan State lost All-American running back Kenneth Walker to the NFL.

On the offensive side, Western Michigan lost its quarterback, but the Broncos return two top-flight running backs in Sean Tyler and La'Darius Jefferson. Tyler ran for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and Jefferson produced 10 touchdowns and more than 800 rushing yards. Western Michigan has the personnel to take advantage of a potentially weak Michigan State defense that yielded 96 points in losses to Purdue and Ohio State in 2021. The Spartans finished last in the Big Ten in passing defense, and Western Michigan returns Corey Crooms at the wide receiver spot, who averaged 17.5 yards per catch with six touchdowns in 2021.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State's 11-win season in 2021 was keyed heavily by a productive offense, and the Spartans return quite a bit from that group. Quarterback Payton Thorne is back after producing a school-record 27 touchdown passes a year ago. Thorne ranked in the top 25 nationally with 3,240 passing yards, completing more than 60 percent of his passes, and he also ran for four touchdowns with 322 non-sack rushing yards.

Thorne has the benefit of Jayden Reed returning as Michigan State's leading receiver, and he caught 59 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Reed also contributed a pair of punt return touchdowns, and he ranked in the top eight of the Big Ten in receptions, yards, touchdowns and yards per reception. Michigan State lost Walker to the draft, but Mel Tucker reloaded with a pair of high-impact transfers in Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. With Western Michigan also losing its quarterback and a big-time receiver from last year's team, Michigan State's depth and talent edges should come to the forefront.

