Powerhouse programs will meet in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2025 on New Year's Eve as Arch Manning and the No. 13 Texas Longhorns face Bryce Underwood and the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in one of the top quarterback matchups of bowl season. Both squads are 9-3, with Michigan coming off a 27-9 loss to Ohio State, while Texas entering in off a 27-17 victory over Texas A&M. The Longhorns are 2-0 all-time versus the Wolverines, including a 31-12 road victory last season. With the firing of Sherrone Moore, interim Biff Poggi will serve as head coach for Michigan in this game before Kyle Whittingham takes over on a full-time basis.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 48.5, up two points from the opening line.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Michigan spread Texas -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas vs. Michigan over/under 48.5 points Texas vs. Michigan money line Texas -219, Michigan +181 Texas vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Michigan vs. Texas picks

The Under is 3-1 for the Longhorns in non-conference games this season, and the Texas backfield has been decimated by players leaving for the transfer portal. UT has lost its top three running backs to the portal, leaving the Longhorns with just one running back who found the end zone this year, and that RB scored just once.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have also trended under when playing outside the Big Ten, as the Under is 8-4 over their last dozen non-conference matchups. The last three bowls that Michigan has played in have all seen under 48.5 total points, with the three averaging 40 combined points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.