Michigan is expected to promote quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator, according to 247Sports. Campbell will take those duties from Sherrone Moore, who was named the team's coach following Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell, 37, first joined Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2022 before earning the promotion to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2023 campaign, which saw the Wolverines capture their first national championship since 1997. He worked with second-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions during the team's title run.

Campbell will now be tasked with developing McCarthy's replacement in 2024 after the two-year starter entered the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy has potential to emerge as a first-round pick; he currently sits at No. 34 overall in CBS Sports' Prospect Rankings.

A former wide receiver at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, Campbell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan (2009-10) and later made his Big Ten debut as an offensive analyst at Penn State from 2017-19. He had previous stints as an offensive coordinator at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia from 2012-16 and then at Old Dominion from 2020-21.

Campbell served as the Wolverines' interim offensive coordinator during their 2023 season-opener against ECU as a result of a three-game suspension for Harbaugh -- stemming from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations -- that led to in-game coaching duties being shuffled during that stretch.