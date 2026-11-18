Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has accepted the same position at Michigan, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. Alberts is leaving College Station after fewer than two years on the job.

Alberts, a former All-American linebacker at Nebraska, was hired as athletic director at his alma mater in 2021. After only three years, he left to take the Texas A&M job, where he took over following the firing of Jimbo Fisher. Alberts did not hire Mike Elko, but worked closely with him as he reached the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Now, he steps into the Michigan athletic director's chair, facing a pivotal moment in the school's history. The Wolverines are one year out from firing coach Sherrone Moore for cause after an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and a subsequent arrest. His replacement, Kyle Whittingham, has been an unmitigated disaster, leading the Wolverines to a 5-5 record.

Michigan already cut offensive coordinator Jason Beck, paying him a reported $7 million in buyout, believed to be the highest ever for an assistant coach. The Wolverines also benched former No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood, the highest-profile recruit in the modern era. Alberts will also oversee first-year basketball coach Mike Boynton, fresh off a national championship.

Alberts signed a contract extension with Texas A&M last November through 2032. It was set to pay him more than $3 million per year.

Hard decisions

Alberts arrived at Texas A&M in the wake of Jimbo Fisher's firing, which led to a $70+ million buyout, the largest in college football history. While the buyout was covered by private funds, Alberts made aggressive cuts to the athletic department budget to ensure financial solvency. He also helped lead negotiations for a 15-year, $515 million multimedia rights deal that included NIL considerations.

At Michigan, his trials will be different. Michigan has been the most scandal-plagued athletic department in the past decade. Former coach Jim Harbaugh was at the center of two major NCAA scandals before he left for the Los Angeles Chargers, including the famous sign-stealing investigation centered on former staff member Connor Stalions. In addition to Moore, former Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted for computer crimes in March 2025.

Michigan desperately needs an adult in the room to help lead the athletic department towards consistency. At the same time, Alberts has his work cut out to match the level of success his predecessor, Warde Manuel, achieved.

Frustration in College Station

Alberts' departure from Texas A&M would come amidst a disappointing third season for coach Mike Elko. The Aggies are 4-6 and at serious risk of missing bowl eligibility for only the third time in the past 20 years.

Elko signed a long-term extension with the program after reaching the College Football Playoff last season.

Alberts is the third straight Texas A&M athletic director to leave for another job. Former AD Ross Bjork left to take the Ohio State job, while former AD Scott Woodward took over at LSU. The latter was later fired in Baton Rouge last year after the Brian Kelly hire failed.