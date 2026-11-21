College Football Playoff implications will be prevalent on Saturday in the Big Ten showdown between No. 4 UCLA and Michigan on CBS. Well, there will be CFP implications for at least one team, while on the other side, an embattled coach will look to get things back on track.

UCLA comes in undefeated at 10-0 under first-year coach Bob Chesney and ranked fourth in the CFP Rankings. While a loss to the Wolverines on Saturday wouldn't knock the Bruins from the CFP race entirely, a first-round bye is something to strive for. UCLA can also lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory.

As for Michigan, it's not been the ideal debut season for its first-year coach, Kyle Whittingham. A 5-5 record through 10 games was not what fans or the administration envisioned when they hired the former Utah coach, but Whittingham has a chance to finish on quite the high note if he can upset the Bruins on Saturday and possibly follow that up with a win over Ohio State next weekend in The Game.

Watch Michigan vs. UCLA live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.