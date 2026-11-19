Michigan has fallen so far under Kyle Whittingham that the all-time winningest program in college football has been reduced to being a home underdog against a UCLA program that won three games last season. The No. 4 Bruins are arriving for their first game at Michigan Stadium since 1996 on Saturday in prime position to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines team hosting them is scraping rock bottom after falling to 5-5 with a 31-7 loss at Oregon last week. It's a jarring backdrop for the first battle between these teams as Big Ten foes. At 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten), the Bruins are one win away from reaching 11 victories for the first time in program history. Just three years removed from a national championship, Michigan may be on the cusp of yet another coaching change.

Lauded as a stabilizing hire amid a tumultuous ending to Sherrone Moore's tenure last year, Whittingham has presided over a disaster. Michigan ranks 131st of 138 FBS teams in total offense, averaging just 300.9 yards per game.

While the Wolverines have quickly reached dire straits under Whittingham, 66, they can play the role of spoiler over the season's final two weeks. Handing UCLA its first loss and/or upsetting rival Ohio State to close the season would bring some morsel of satisfaction to what has been a painful 2026 slog in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs. UCLA: Need to know

What's at stake for UCLA: Despite its 10-0 record, UCLA is still not a lock for the College Football Playoff. The Bruins' relative lack of marquee victories means they need to win at least one of their final two regular-season games to have a solid at-large case. The CBS Sports CFP Forecaster gives UCLA an 86.1% chance of making the field with a win over the Wolverines. A win would also lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game for the Bruins, who close the regular season against crosstown rival USC next week.

Can Wayne Knight break free?: Wayne Knight rattled off three straight 100-plus yard rushing performances during UCLA's first three Big Ten victories. But in the past five games, the James Madison transfer has eclipsed the century mark just once. Last week's 22-14 win over Illinois marked his first game this season without either a rushing or receiving touchdown. After averaging 253.2 rushing yards per game on 6.1 yards per attempt in their first five games, the Bruins have averaged just 152.2 yards per game on 4.1 yards per attempt over their last five. If there's one thing Michigan does reasonably well, it's defend the run. Opponents are averaging just 103.1 yards per game on the ground against the Wolverines.

Ongoing quarterback battle: With two games left in the regular season, there still isn't an established starting quarterback at Michigan. It's been that kind of season for the Wolverines, who played both Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr in last week's loss to Oregon. Interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding boiled this week's competition between the two signal-callers down to ball security.

"Are you going to necessarily have an epiphany that in Week 11 the kid can do this particular thing?" Harding said. "I would not say that that's the case, but I think what you can evaluate in practice this week is who's valuing the importance of having the football at the end of the play. That honestly is the main piece in the evaluation is who can take care of the football."

Where to watch Michigan vs. UCLA live

Date: Saturday, November 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Michigan vs. UCLA prediction, picks

Only four FBS teams have committed more turnovers than Michigan, which has coughed up the football 19 times, leading to a -10 turnover margin. UCLA leads the nation in turnovers forced with 30. But what happens if the turnover luck shifts? The Wolverines have edged quality foes Oklahoma and Penn State by winning the turnover battle, and they took Indiana to overtime while winning it 2-1. If Michigan simply takes care of the football, it can beat a UCLA team that hasn't been running it effectively recently. Look for the Wolverines to produce an inspired effort in their home finale and spring an upset on the unbeaten Bruins. Pick: Michigan SU



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UCLA -3.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan SU UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Michigan UCLA Michigan UCLA UCLA

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