The 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines battle the USC Trojans in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday night. Michigan is coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin last week, while USC is coming off a 34-32 loss at Illinois on Sept. 27. The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten), who are tied for first in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who are tied for fifth, are 3-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is at 7:30 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 6-5. The Trojans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any USC vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. USC spread USC -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan vs. USC over/under 56.5 points Michigan vs. USC money line Michigan +120, USC -142 Michigan vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. USC streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why USC can cover

Junior quarterback Jayden Maiava is off to a fast start to the season. In five games, he has completed 98 of 139 passes (70.5%) for 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 20 times for 57 yards and four touchdowns. In the loss at Illinois, he completed 30 of 43 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Also helping lead the offense is junior running back Waymond Jordan. In five games, he has carried 77 times for 537 yards (7.0 average) and five touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 49 yards, including a long of 20. In a 45-31 win over Michigan State on Sept. 20, he carried 18 times for 157 yards (8.7 yards), including a long of 40. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Michigan can cover

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has been a dual threat. In five games, he has completed 77 of 130 passes (59.2%) for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a 130.1 rating. He is also among the team's top rushers, carrying 27 times for 181 yards (6.7 average) and three touchdowns. In last week's win over Wisconsin, he completed 19 of 28 passes (67.9%) for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Junior running back Justice Haynes is in his first season with the Wolverines after spending the past two years at Alabama. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in all five games this season. He has carried 85 times for 654 yards (7.7 average) and eight touchdowns. In the win over Wisconsin, he carried 19 times for 117 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Michigan vs. USC picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 62 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. USC, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. USC spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.