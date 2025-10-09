No. 15 Michigan will travel to the West Coast on Saturday for a key Big Ten showdown against USC. This will mark the second consecutive season these two teams have met in conference play, and it will be a rematch of a thrilling 27-24 win by the Wolverines over the Trojans last year.

The Wolverines are coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin last weekend to improve to 4-1. Michigan started slow and allowed the Badgers to jump out to a 7-0 lead after their opening drive, but pulled away in the second half behind another big game from running back Justice Haynes. Michigan's lone loss came against Oklahoma last month on the road.

USC is in the midst of a critical stretch that will decide its College Football Playoff hopes. The Trojans are coming off their first loss -- a 34-32 setback on the road against Illinois -- and were idle last week. After this game against the Wolverines, the Trojans have a date with No. 16 Notre Dame on the road and another game away from Southern California against Nebraska on Nov. 1.

Michigan vs. USC: Need to know

Haynes is off to a historic start at his new school: The former Alabama running back has elevated Michigan's run game into one of the top-ranked units in the country. Haynes has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his first five games, joining Denard Robinson as the only Michigan players since 2010 to accomplish the feat. After splitting the carries during his last two seasons at Alabama and rushing for 616 yards total, Haynes racked up 654 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during the first five games of 2025.

USC's receivers will be the difference: USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a breakout performance against Illinois. He caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The week before against Michigan State, he finished with eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. While Lemon has far and away been USC's best receiver this season, Ja'Kobi Lane has also shown he's capable of an expanded role any given Saturday. He has 13 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown thus far. The key to victory for USC will be getting Lemon and Lane involved early and often.

This game is a resume builder for USC and Michigan: With both teams sitting at 4-1 heading into this game, the winner will have an inside track to make a strong push toward a CFP berth. The Trojans have three ranked opponents remaining on the schedule (Michigan, Notre Dame and USC), while the Wolverines have just one (Ohio State). A win by USC likely vaults Lincoln Riley's squad back into the AP Top 25 poll, while a loss will make it an uphill climb to get into the CFP. As for Michigan, this would be a huge win after a setback last month against Oklahoma on the road.

Where to watch Michigan vs. USC live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. USC prediction, picks



This game is a toss-up. I really like what Michigan has done with its running game and Bryce Underwood is one of the best young quarterbacks in college football. USC has one of the best wide receiver duos in the sport, and that may ultimately make the difference in this one. This is a pivotal moment for Riley's tenure at USC because last year, against Michigan, his team fell short. A win over the Wolverines would change the narrative and would be one of his most impressive wins since leaving Oklahoma. This game will come down to the wire, but USC will walk away with a huge win. Pick: USC -2.5



