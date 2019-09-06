Michigan vs. Army: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Michigan vs. Army West Point football game

Who's Playing

No. 7 Michigan (home) vs. Army (away)

Current Records: Michigan 1-0-0; Army 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Michigan 10-3-0; Army 11-2-0;

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Army will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Michigan at noon at Michigan Stadium.

Army won the last time they met up with Rice, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Black Knights took their contest against Rice last week 14-7. QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. did work as he rushed for 80 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Michigan took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past Middle Tenn. with points to spare, taking the game 40-21.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Army ranked third worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 80.1 on average. But Michigan was second in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 147.8 on average. So...the Army squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Michigan Stadium, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 22 point favorite against the Black Knights.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

