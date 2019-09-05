Michigan vs. Army odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 6-0 on Wolverines games

Two of college football's storied programs collide on Saturday for the first time in almost six decades when the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines host the Army Black Knights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, who have played the most games all-time (1,286) and boast the most wins all-time (928), are coming off a 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee State. Army, which has played the fourth-most games (1,238) and owns three national championships, beat Rice last week, 14-7. This will be the first matchup between the two programs since 1962. The Cadets lead the series 5-4, but Michigan has won the last four meetings. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET, and the Wolverines are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Army odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Michigan vs. Army picks of your own, you need to listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Tierney knows the Wolverines have a significant talent edge on the Cadets. Offensive guard Ben Bredeson, who has started the most games on the team at 34, is a preseason first-team All-American. He is part of an offense that has eight starters back from last season. On defense, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, who was a third-team All-American last year, also earned preseason All-American recognition.

Tierney also has factored in that Michigan has been tough at home under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines are 25-4 at home in Harbaugh's five seasons in Ann Arbor. In addition, they are 11-0 against non-conference opponents during that time, outscoring the opposition 452-130.

But just because the Wolverines appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Army spread on Saturday.

Army has won 10 straight games, the second-longest winning streak in the country, trailing only Clemson's 16-game streak. The Cadets' last loss came at No. 5 Oklahoma last year, a 28-21 decision that shows Army can compete with the top teams in the country, even on the road.

In addition, Tierney knows that the Cadets' triple-option offense could give Michigan fits. Army averaged 312.6 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked second in the country. The Cadets will face a Wolverines defensive line that is trying to replace both starters on the edge and three significant contributors on the interior from last year.

