Michigan vs. Army odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 6-0 on Wolverines games

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will look for a cleaner performance from their revamped offense on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Army Black Knights at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (1-0) and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis unveiled their no-huddle, spread offense last week against Middle Tennessee State, but the unit was plagued by physical and mental errors, including three fumbles from the quarterbacks. Michigan still beat an overmatched Blue Raiders team, 40-21. Meanwhile, Army (1-0), which has won 10 straight games, squeaked by Rice, 14-7, last week, needing a fourth quarter touchdown drive for the game-winning points. Kickoff is noon ET. The Wolverines are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Army odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Michigan vs. Army picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine handicapping expert Mike Tierney.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Over the last two seasons, he has gone 96-79 on college football against the spread picks. Last season was his best at 59-46.

In addition, he has hit six straight against the spread picks involving Michigan, and anyone who has followed up is way up. Now, he has analyzed Michigan vs. Army from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Wolverines have a significant talent edge on the Cadets. Offensive guard Ben Bredeson, who has started the most games on the team at 34, is a preseason first-team All-American. He is part of an offense that has eight starters back from last season. On defense, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, who was a third-team All-American last year, also earned preseason All-American recognition.

Tierney also has factored in that Michigan has been tough at home under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines are 25-4 at home in Harbaugh's five seasons in Ann Arbor. In addition, they are 11-0 against non-conference opponents during that time, outscoring the opposition 452-130.

But just because the Wolverines appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Army spread on Saturday.

Tierney has also taken into account that Army will not be intimidated by playing in the Big House. The Cadets have an experienced roster, with seven seniors starting on offense and another seven on defense. The senior class has gone 30-10 in a little more than three seasons and is on track to set a program record for most wins by a class. In addition, Army last year took No. 5 Oklahoma to overtime in Norman, Okla., before falling 28-21, showing that it can play with anybody even on the road.

Tierney also knows that the Cadets are facing an inexperienced Michigan defensive line. The Wolverines have two new starters on the edge and three new contributors on the interior. That's an ideal scenario for an Army team that runs a triple-option offense that will capitalize on blown assignments and has three seniors and two juniors on the offensive line. The Cadets averaged 312.6 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked second in the country.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Army vs. Michigan? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Michigan spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the college football expert who has nailed six straight picks involving the Wolverines.