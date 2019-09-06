Michigan vs. Army: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 7 Michigan welcomes Army to The Big House on Saturday in a battle between two of the more historic programs in college football history. Still, despite the decades upon decades of history each of these programs have, it's the first time they'll have met since the 1962 season. Michigan won that game 17-7, extending its win streak over the Knights to four games. Army holds the all-time series lead, however, as it won the first five meetings and holds a 5-4 lead.

Can the Knights end the win streak and keep control of the series lead? That's probably not the most important question surrounding this game, as Army is looking to win at least 10 games for the third straight season. Then there's Michigan, which is coming off a win over Middle Tennessee last week and has much higher aspirations for 2019 than winning its fifth in a row against Army. This is a team that wants to win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff.

Storylines

Michigan: The Wolverines debuted their new offense against Middle Tennessee, and they looked like a team running a new offense. They still managed to score 40 points and amass 453 yards of offense in the process. The defense allowed 21 points as Middle Tennessee became only the third nonconference opponent to crack the 15-point mark against Michigan at home during the Jim Harbaugh Era. Michigan's win improved its overall record to 11-0 in nonconference games at home under Harbaugh, and the Wolverines have outscored opponents by an average of 29.3 points per game in those games.

Army: The Knights beat Rice 14-7 last week at home, which was a final score closer than many expected. The game was tied until Army went on The Most Army Drive of all time. The Knights' game-winning touchdown drive featured 18 plays, covered 96 yards and took 9:21 off the game clock. While the Knights got the W, I don't think anybody involved with the program believes it's going to leave Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a victory if they don't play better on Saturday than they did against Rice.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 7 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

This spread might seem large, but as I wrote above, Michigan has won all 11 of its nonconference home games under Harbaugh by an average of 29.3 points per game. Furthermore, the Wolverines' defensive line coach is Shaun Nua. Nua is in his first season at Michigan, but he spent six seasons (2012-17) as the defensive line coach at Navy where he became quite familiar with how to stop an option offense. Plus, while Michigan wasn't perfect against Middle Tennessee last week, its run defense was just fine, limiting the Blue Raiders to 2.6 yards per carry. The Wolverines should overpower Army over the course of 60 minutes. Pick: Michigan (-23.5)

