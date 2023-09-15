The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will be aiming for another blowout victory when they host Bowling Green on Saturday night. Michigan opened the season with a 30-3 win over East Carolina before cruising to a 35-7 win over UNLV last week. This is the final game of a three-game suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh, with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore taking over head coaching duties. Bowling Green lost to Liberty in its opener, but it bounced back with a 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 40.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for Bowling Green vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Bowling Green spread: Michigan -40.5

Michigan vs. Bowling Green over/under: 53.5 points

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has not missed Harbaugh's presence on the sidelines through the first two weeks of the season, blowing out East Carolina and UNLV. The Wolverines bring a 17-game home winning streak into Week 3, which ranks second in the nation only to Georgia. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has completed 48 of 55 passes to give him a nation-best 87.3% completion rate.

He has racked up 558 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, with Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson each going over 150 receiving yards. Senior running back Blake Corum has rushed for 153 yards and four scores, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Michigan's defense has been elite as well, ranking second nationally in points allowed per game (5.0).

Why Bowling Green can cover

Michigan's first two wins of the season have been stress free, but the Wolverines have not been doing much scoring at the end of those games. They ultimately failed to cover the spread in both of those contests, which could be attributed to a conservative game plan without Harbaugh on the field. The Wolverines are even heavier favorites this week, making it a difficult spread to cover.

Bowling Green covered the spread as a 17-point favorite in its 38-15 win over Eastern Illinois last week after losing to Liberty by 10 points in Week 1. Senior quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for 390 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore running back Terion Stewart has rushed for 106 yards and two scores. Michigan has only covered the spread twice in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks

The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

