The Jay Norvell era begins for the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. Colorado State visits Michigan Stadium to take on Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. The matchup is the 2022 season opener for both teams, and it is the second all-time meeting between the programs. Colorado State seeks improvement after a 3-9 showing in 2021, while Michigan looks to replicate its Big Ten title run from last season.

Michigan vs. Colorado State spread: Michigan -30.5

Michigan vs. Colorado State over/under: 60.5 points

Michigan vs. Colorado State money line: Michigan -15000, CSU +2200

CSU: The Rams ranked near the top of FBS with 39 sacks in 2021

MICH: The Wolverines are coming off a Big Ten title and a 12-win season

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State's defense created real havoc in 2021, and the Rams will aim to do that again in the opener. The Rams produced 39 sacks, one of the best marks in FBS, and opponents completed less than 58 percent of passes against Colorado State. Senior linebacker Cam'Ron Carter returns to anchor the defense, and he produced 100 tackles, six sacks and an interception in 2021.

On offense, there is an infusion of talent, as former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell takes the reins and brought in multiple players via the transfer portal. Quarterback Clay Millen is a former top high school prospect, and Colorado State adds Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall at wide receiver, with that pairing racking up more than 1,300 receiving yards at Nevada last season. Norvell posted a 33-26 record across five years with Nevada, and he should bring a fresh approach that could take advantage of a Michigan defense that lost considerable high-end talent from its lofty highs in 2021.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines led the Big Ten in scoring defense last season, yielding only 16.1 points per game, and Michigan's passing defense was unquestionably elite. Michigan does lose talent to the NFL, but the Wolverines project to be strong once again on defense. In addition, the offense is talented and statistically impressive. Michigan finished in the top three of the Big Ten in total offense and scoring offense last season, leading the conference in rushing with more than 210 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.

Michigan's offensive line is elite, allowing only 14 sacks last season and returning the core of a fantastic group, and the Wolverines have two dominant running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. At quarterback, Michigan's returning starter, Cade McNamara, was hyper-efficient and effective last season, and he's competing with JJ McCarthy, a former five-star recruit with dual-threat capability. McNamara will start this one, while McCarthy is in line to start in Week 2. Colorado State's defense allowed almost four times as many touchdown passes as interceptions in 2021, and the Rams have lost 22 straight games against top-25 opponents.

