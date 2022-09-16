Who's Playing

Connecticut @ No. 4 Michigan

Current Records: Connecticut 1-2; Michigan 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Connecticut Huskies will be on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. UConn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The night started off rough for the Huskies on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 48-14 defeat to the Syracuse Orange. UConn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7. No one had a standout game offensively for UConn, but they got scores from WR Aaron Turner and RB Devontae Houston. Zion Turner's 56-yard touchdown toss to Turner in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Michigan ran circles around the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, and the extra yardage (588 yards vs. 253 yards) paid off. Michigan put a hurting on Hawaii at home to the tune of 56-10. With the Wolverines ahead 42 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 229 yards on 12 attempts.

Michigan's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if Michigan can add another positive mark to their record or if UConn can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Michigan's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 46.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.