The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will be without their head coach when they open the season against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday afternoon. Jim Harbaugh is serving the first of a school-imposed three-game suspension due to NCAA violations, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter taking over in his place. ECU went 8-5 last season, winning its first bowl game since 2013. This is the first all-time meeting between these programs.

Kickoff at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is set for noon ET. The Wolverines are 36-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. East Carolina odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Michigan vs. East Carolina spread: Michigan -36

Michigan vs. East Carolina over/under: 51.5 points

Michigan vs. East Carolina money line: Michigan -10000, East Carolina +1900

Why Michigan can cover



Michigan does not need its head coach to dominate Saturday's contest, as the Wolverines have a massive talent advantage. Running back Blake Corum is the featured player, finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last year. He rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before missing the final 3.5 games due to a knee injury that kept him from leaving for the NFL.

Corum and the Wolverines are motivated to make amends for their loss in the College Football Playoff last year. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy returns after passing for 22 touchdowns and rushing for five more while leading Michigan to a 13-1 record. East Carolina is replacing its quarterback, running back and top two wide receivers, which will make it difficult for the Pirates to compete against a loaded Michigan team.

Why East Carolina can cover

The Wolverines are not only without their head coach, but they are also missing offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Those absences could lead to some miscues throughout the contest, which would make it difficult to cover this large of a spread. They are expected to feature a run-heavy attack that will bleed the clock, especially since the clock does not stop after first downs this season.

East Carolina has momentum entering the season after recording its first bowl win since 2013. The Pirates covered the spread in four of their final six games last year and have covered in seven of their last 10 road games. They opened the 2022 season as double-digit underdogs as well, nearly pulling off the outright upset in a 21-20 loss to North Carolina State. See which team to pick here.

