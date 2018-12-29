Michigan vs. Florida odds, line: 2018 Peach Bowl picks, predictions from proven computer model on 45-25 roll

The 2018 Peach Bowl will feature arguably the most-anticipated matchup outside of the College Football Playoff as No. 7 Michigan takes on No. 10 Florida. Both teams are loaded with former four- and five-star talent and play fast and physical defense. Even with Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush sitting, the Wolverines are still six-point favorites with the total at 51 in the latest Michigan vs. Florida odds. With College Football Playoff hopes for next season, both teams will be desperate for a momentum-building win at the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. So before you set your Michigan vs. Florida picks and Peach Bowl predictions, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on Peach Bowl 2018, one big advantage for Michigan will be its stout defense. Despite giving up 62 points in the regular-season finale against Ohio State, Michigan still only allowed an average of 17.5. That ranked 12th nationally, and the NFL potential the Wolverines feature throughout their lineup should be on full display at the Peach Bowl 2018.

Even with defensive tackle Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush choosing to sit out to avoid injury as they prepare for the NFL Draft, the Wolverines still have plenty of firepower, including defensive backs Tyree Kinnel, who led the team with 68 tackles, and Josh Metellus, who had five pass deflections and three picks.

But just because Michigan boasts a dominant defense doesn't mean it'll be able to cover the Peach Bowl spread against the Gators.

One big advantage for the Gators at Peach Bowl 2018 will be a running game that looked dominant down the stretch in wins over South Carolina, Idaho and Florida State.

The Gators rushed for 853 yards and eight touchdowns during that three-game stretch, averaging over 5.7 yards per carry and controlling the tempo. That also set quarterback Feleipe Franks up for success, as he completed 68 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in those games while adding three rushing touchdowns.

Oddsmakers have underestimated the Gators all season. Florida is 7-4 against the spread versus FBS teams, compared to 6-6 for Michigan. And whereas the Wolverines have failed to cover their last two, Florida is on a two-game heater against the spread.

