Michigan vs. Florida score, Peach Bowl 2018: Live game updates, college football highlights

The first of the so-called New Year's Six games to kickoff, the 2018 Peach Bowl between No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Florida goes down in Atlanta early Saturday afternoon. It's the third meeting in four years between the two historic powers and will be a game that features two stellar defenses that have consistently shut down opposing offenses. The Gators are 0-4 all-time against the Wolverines and enter as six-point underdogs, though there is an advantage for UF over UM in this one.

The Wolverines are without stars running back Karan Higdon, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush and offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty -- all of whom decided to focus on the NFL Draft. Defensive end Chase Winovich will play despite a lingering injury. Florida will have its full compliment of players, including defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who already declared. The Gators are led by a stout defensive front that includes Jachai Polite (16 tackles for loss) and Jabari Zuniga (11 TFL's) that will try to get to quarterback Shea Patterson early and often. Feleipe Franks has posted the best passing season since Tim Tebow's departure in 2009, but he's still ranked No. 6 in the SEC in passer rating (144.07).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 2018 Peach Bowl. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.