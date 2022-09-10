Who's Playing

Hawaii @ No. 2 Michigan

Current Records: Hawaii 0-2; Michigan 1-0

Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Hawaii 6-7

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Hawaii will be seeking to avenge the 63-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Rainbow Warriors last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-17 walloping at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' hands. Hawaii's only offensive touchdown came from RB Dedrick Parson.

A well-balanced attack led Michigan over the Colorado State Rams every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Michigan took their game at home with ease, bagging a 51-7 victory over Colorado State. With the Wolverines ahead 23 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. No one had a standout game offensively for Michigan, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Donovan Edwards, QB Cade McNamara, and RB Blake Corum. McNamara's 61-yard touchdown toss to WR Roman Wilson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Special teams collected 15 points for Michigan. K Jake Moody delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Michigan's win lifted them to 1-0 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Michigan's success rolls on or if Hawaii is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.