Michigan vs. Illinois odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

The 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to turn around their road fortunes when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten crossover game on Saturday. The Wolverines (4-1), who lost their only road game at Wisconsin by a final score of 35-14, are just 3-3 away from home over the past two seasons, while the Fighting Illini (2-3) are just 4-5 at home since the beginning of 2018. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign is set for noon ET, and the Wolverines defeated the Illini 41-8 in their last meeting on Oct. 22, 2016. Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Michigan vs. Illinois picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.



The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying well within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Michigan vs. Illinois. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Michigan has appeared to have righted itself, winning two in a row including a 10-3 triumph over No. 14 Iowa last week. The Wolverines have had the Fighting Illini's number lately, winning four straight and 10 of the last 12 meetings. Michigan is 10-1 in its last 11 games played at Illinois.

A major part of the Wolverines' offense is senior quarterback Shea Patterson, who has completed 81-of-139 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He threw two touchdowns in the loss at Wisconsin and had three in the season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State.

But just because the Wolverines have dominated the Fighting Illini does not guarantee they will cover the Illinois vs. Michigan spread on Saturday.

That's because the Fighting Illini are also capable of lighting up the scoreboard, scoring over 30 points in four of their first five games. With starting quarterback Brandon Peters questionable with an upper body injury, senior running backs Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown will help pick up the slack. Corbin leads the Illini with 382 yards rushing on 58 attempts and three touchdowns, while Brown has carried 29 times for 171 yards and one score.

Defensively, the Fighting Illini have been a force. Illinois is fourth in FBS and leads the Big Ten in forced fumbles (nine) and fumbles recovered (eight). The defense also is fourth in Division I in defensive touchdowns (two), eighth in turnovers (12) and 11th in turnover margin (plus-five). Illinois is third nationally with 50 tackles for loss and 22nd in sacks per game (three).

So who wins Michigan vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Illinois spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.