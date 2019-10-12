Michigan vs. Illinois odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven model on 68-42 roll

The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines look to continue their mastery of the Illinois Fighting Illini when they meet in a key Big Ten crossover college football game on Saturday. The Wolverines (4-1), tied for third in the Big Ten East at 2-1 and one game behind Ohio State, lead the all-time series with the Fighting Illini (2-3), 70-23-2. Illinois, tied for fifth in the Big Ten West behind co-leaders Minnesota and Wisconsin, has lost three in a row, including a 42-38 loss to Nebraska and a 40-17 loss at Minnesota. The game is scheduled to begin at noon ET from Champaign, Ill. Michigan is 33-7-2 vs. Illinois when the Wolverines are ranked. The Wolverines are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Michigan vs. Illinois picks of your own down.

The Wolverines have been dominant throughout their history, compiling a 957-343-36 (.730) all-time record. The 957 wins is the most in the country, while the .730 winning percentage is the second best nationally. Michigan has won 11 national championships, the last coming in 1997, and has won 42 conference titles. The Wolverines have also qualified for 47 bowl games, going 21-26 in those games. Michigan is 42-15 under fifth-year coach Jim Harbaugh.

Defensively, the Wolverines are led by senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who leads the team in tackles with 52, including 22 solo. He also has one sack. Hudson is the team's active career leader in tackles (187), tackles for loss (24.5) and sacks (11). Michigan has recorded at least one sack in every game, including a season-high eight last week against Iowa. The Wolverines also posted a season-best 13 tackles for loss against Iowa.

But just because the Wolverines are strong on defense does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Illinois spread on Saturday.

That's because the Fighting Illini are also capable of lighting up the scoreboard, scoring over 30 points in four of their first five games. With starting quarterback Brandon Peters, a Michigan transfer, questionable with an upper body injury, senior running backs Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown will help pick up the slack. Corbin leads the Illini with 382 yards rushing on 58 attempts and three touchdowns, while Brown has carried 29 times for 171 yards and one score.

Defensively, the Fighting Illini have been a force. Illinois is fourth in FBS and leads the Big Ten in forced fumbles (nine) and fumbles recovered (eight). The defense also is fourth in Division I in defensive touchdowns (two), eighth in turnovers (12) and 11th in turnover margin (plus-five). Illinois is third nationally with 50 tackles for loss and 22nd in sacks per game (three).

