With a showdown against rival Ohio State looming, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will try to avoid looking ahead when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten) enter Saturday tied with the No. 2 Buckeyes for the lead in the Big Ten East. The rivals are set to meet on Nov. 26 in what could end up being an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. But Michigan must first take care of the Illini (7-3, 4-3), who are looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Purdue.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Wolverines are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Illinois vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Illinois and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Illinois vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Wolverines -17.5

Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 41.5 points

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Wolverines -800, Illini +550

MICH: The Wolverines lead the country in scoring defense (11.2 points per game).

ILL: Chase Brown ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.2).

Michigan vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has one of the most productive running backs in the country in Blake Corum. The 5-foot-8 junior from Marshall, Va., leads the nation in total touchdowns (18) and ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (134.9). Led by Corum, the Wolverines lead the Big Ten and rank fourth in the country in rushing yards per game (251.4).

In addition, Michigan is one of the least penalized teams in the country while Illinois is one of the most. The Wolverines rank fourth in the FBS in penalty yards per game (34.0). Meanwhile the Illini are 119th (69.1).

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has one of the best running backs in the country in Chase Brown. The 5-foot-11 junior from Ontario ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.2) and third in all-purpose yards per game (161.5). After leaving the final minute of last week's game with a right leg injury, coach Bret Bielema said Monday that Brown is "trending in the right direction" to play against Michigan.

In addition, the Illini have one of the best pass defenses in the country. Illinois leads the nation in pass efficiency defense (90.37) as well as interceptions (17). Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith share the team lead with four interceptions each.

How to make Illinois vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting a combined 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.