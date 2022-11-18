The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will try to keep their undefeated season intact when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (10-0) are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. One week after facing Illinois, Michigan takes on rival Ohio State in the game of the year in the Big Ten. Meanwhile the Illini (7-3) are looking for their first eight-win season since the Rose Bowl year of 2007. They have dropped back-to-back games to Michigan State and Purdue.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Wolverines are 18-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Wolverines -18

Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 40.5 points

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Wolverines -800, Illini +550

MICH: The Wolverines lead the country in scoring defense (11.2 points per game).

ILL: Chase Brown ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.2).

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has arguably the best defense in the country. The Wolverines lead the country in multiple defensive categories, including scoring defense (11.2 points per game), total defense (232.8 yards per game) and rushing defense (72.7). Last week they gave up just three points and 146 yards to Nebraska, the second fewest allowed in each category by Michigan this season.

In addition, the Wolverines have dominated the series against Illinois recently. Michigan has won each of the last five meetings between the teams. The Wolverines also have won the last three matchups and five of the last six in Ann Arbor.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has one of the best running backs in the country in Chase Brown. The 5-foot-11 junior from Ontario ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (144.2) and third in all-purpose yards per game (161.5). After leaving the final minute of last week's game with a right leg injury, coach Bret Bielema said Monday that Brown is "trending in the right direction" to play against Michigan.

In addition, the Illini have one of the best pass defenses in the country. Illinois leads the nation in pass efficiency defense (90.37) as well as interceptions (17). Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith share the team lead with four interceptions each.

