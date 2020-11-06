The 13th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will try to justify their loftiest ranking since 1987 when it takes on traditional Big Ten power and 23rd-ranked Michigan on Saturday. The Hoosiers (2-0) rode the momentum of an opening win against Penn State to a 37-21 win at Rutgers last week, and they have an opportunistic defense and a quality young quarterback in sophomore Michael Penix. The Wolverines (1-1) come off a disheartening 27-24 loss to rival Michigan State last week, but they like their chances with strong-armed sophomore Joe Milton under center and they will come in with a chip on their shoulder.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Wolverines are three-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds at William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Wolverines -3

Michigan vs. Indiana over-under: 54

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Wolverines -160, Hoosiers +140

MICH: RB Hassan Haskins has rushed for at least 60 yards in five of his past eight games.

IND: WR Whop Philyor has at least 65 receiving yards in six of the eight games with Michael Penix at QB.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games after putting up more than 450 yards in the previous game, and Milton threw for 300 and ran for another 59 against the Spartans. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is strong and accurate, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 525 yards and rushing for 111. Five receivers have at least five catches through two games, led by junior Ronnie Bell and freshman Roman Wilson, who both average 15 yards per catch.

The Wolverines, who are 5-2 ATS in their last seven Big Ten games, also average 204 yards rushing on the ground. Hassan Haskins averages 9.9 per carry and has scored three times on his 14 carries, and Zach Charbonnet averages 8.1 on nine attempts. The defense has scored a touchdown and has three takeaways, while UM has not turned the ball over. All-conference end Kwity Paye (two sacks) and linebacker Josh Ross (17 tackles, interception) are the catalysts.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is 5-0 against the spread in its last five following a straight-up win, and Penix has been a difference-maker since taking over last season. The left-hander completed almost 70 percent of his passes last season and has thrown for 204 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Running back Stevie Scott can move the chains, rushing for 136 yards and two scores so far after going for 845 and 10 TDs in 2019, and Sampson James (4.6 yards per carry) is a strong No. 2.

The Hoosiers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall, and Penix has a special connection with fellow Tampa native Whop Philyor. The two have connected on 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown after Philyor caught 70 for 1,002 yards and five scores in 2019. IU also is strong on the other side of the ball, forcing six turnovers and holding opponents under 368 yards per game. Jaylin Williams has two interceptions, and fellow corner Taiwan Mullen has 2.5 sacks.

