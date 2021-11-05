The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Ann Arbor in the ninth game of the season for both teams on Saturday night. Michigan is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play this season. Indiana is a disappointing 2-6 in 2021, with the Hoosiers still seeking their first conference win. The Wolverines are still alive in the Big Ten East, but they'll need some help after last week's loss to Michigan State.

Indiana vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -20

Indiana vs. Michigan over-under: 51 points

Indiana vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -1400, Indiana +800

IND: The Hoosiers are 2-6 against the spread in 2021

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-2 against the spread this season



Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has been impacted by injuries this season, and the results have been disappointing to say the least. However, the Hoosiers returned a great deal of talent from a successful 2020 season, and last season's performance also included a 38-21 victory over Michigan. Offensively, Stephen Carr has produced more than 670 yards and seven touchdowns out of the backfield, with a pair of highly productive receivers in Peyton Hendershot and Ty Fryfogle.

On defense, Indiana is above-average at slowing the run, allowing 3.8 yards per carry and 126.1 yards per game. The ability to stop the run is critical against Michigan's offense, and Indiana can be comfortable with that matchup. Senior linebacker Micah McFadden leads the team with 5.5 sacks and 50 tackles, and Indiana can keep things manageable by making Michigan's passing attack beat them.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is playing at a very high level. Even in last week's loss, the Wolverines soundly outgained Michigan State, and Michigan is very strong on both sides of the ball. Michigan leads the Big Ten in rushing offense, putting up nearly 240 yards per game, and the Wolverines have 25 rushing touchdowns and an impressive 5.3 yards per carry average. Michigan is averaging 37.1 points per game, No. 2 in the Big Ten, with the fewest interceptions (three) and sacks (three) in the conference. Indiana is also last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (31.6 points allowed per game), and Michigan should be able to light up the scoreboard.

Defensively, Michigan is a top-10 unit in scoring defense, allowing 17.1 points per game, with soundly above-average marks in total defense, rushing defense, passing defense, completion rate allowed and yards per pass attempt allowed. Standout defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is on his way to All-American honors, and David Ojabo currently leads the Big Ten with seven sacks in eight games.

