The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines have won all of their games this season by 24 points or more and will look to continue more of the same when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten East Division matchup on Saturday. To say the Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have been dominant is an understatement as they rolled to a 52-10 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week in Minneapolis. They beat Nebraska 45-7 a week earlier in Lincoln, Neb. The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten), meanwhile, have struggled, losing two of three, including a 44-17 decision at Maryland on Sept. 30, prior to having their bye last week.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 61-10, including a 40-7 edge in games played in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 33-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -33

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 45.5 points

IND: The Hoosiers have hit the game total over in seven of their last 11 games

MICH: The Wolverines have hit the game total under in seven of their last 10 home games

The Wolverines have had little trouble scoring and are led by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. In six games, he has completed 97 of 125 passes (77.6%) for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times, but has a rating of 188.5. McCarthy is also a threat to run, and has carried 20 times for 133 yards (6.7 average) and three touchdowns. McCarthy has thrown two or more touchdown passes in four games, including three in the 30-3 opening-game win over East Carolina on Sept. 2.

Also helping power the offense is senior running back Blake Corum. He has topped the 100-yard mark in just one game, a 12-carry, 101-yard and two touchdown effort against Bowling Green on Sept. 26, but leads the team with 83 carries for 494 yards (6.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. Corum, who is in his fourth year at Michigan, carried 247 times for 1,463 yards (5.9 average) and 18 touchdowns a year ago. For his career, he has rushed 500 times for 2,986 yards (6.0 average) and 41 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson will start on Saturday despite being replaced in the loss to Maryland two weeks ago. He has had his ups and downs this season, but was solid in a 21-14 loss to Louisville on Sept. 16. In that game, he completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 299 yards and one touchdown with one interception. For the year, Jackson has completed 71 of 115 passes (61.7%) for 862 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas helps lead the rushing attack. He has 49 carries for 212 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns. His best performance came in the 41-7 win over Indiana State on Sept. 8. In that game, he carried 10 times for 88 yards and two TDs. He is also dangerous coming out of the backfield, with 19 catches for 140 yards (7.4 average) and one score. See which team to pick here.

