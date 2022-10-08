Big Ten foes clash on Saturday afternoon as the Indiana Hoosiers (3-2) host the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0). The Hoosiers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak in front of their home crowd. On Oct. 1, Indiana fell to Nebraska 35-21. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have won five straight games. Last week, they beat Iowa 27-14.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 22.5-point favorites on the road for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 59 in the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds. Before making any Indiana vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Indiana and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Indiana vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -22.5

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 59 points

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan -1700, Indiana +950

MICH: Wolverines are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games

IND: Over is 9-1 in Hoosiers' last 10 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Michigan vs. Indiana picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have been playing outstanding on defense. They aren't allowing teams to get into much of a rhythm against them, consistently getting after the quarterback. Michigan has totaled 15 sacks thus far. This unit is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (11.6), third in total yards allowed per game (252), third in passing yards allowed (157.8) and fifth in rushing yards allowed (94.2).

Sophomore linebacker Junior Colson is an athletic playmaker who runs sideline to sideline. Colson is a force in the run game with the quickness to defend tight ends and running backs. He's leading the team in total tackles with 37. Linebacker Mike Morris has been doing damage off the edge. The Florida native leads the team in TFLs (6), sacks (4) and QB hits (3).

Why Indiana can cover

Junior quarterback Connor Bazelak has played fairly well through the first five games of the season. Bazelak is showing great poise and command of the offense. The Ohio native owns solid accuracy and arm strength to spray the ball all across the field. He has thrown for 1,394 yards with eight passing touchdowns.

Running back Shaun Shivers shows terrific creativity and change of direction ability in the open field. Shivers has excellent vision and quickly accelerates to the second level. The Florida native can also be a receiving option coming out of the backfield. Shivers leads the team with 78 carries for 345 yards and four touchdowns. On Sept. 24, he recorded 19 carries for 79 yards with a score. He also reeled in 22 receiving yards and another touchdown.

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 59 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks here.

So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.