A Big Ten contest features the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) traveling to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines roll into this game on a five-game win streak. Last week, they beat Iowa 27-14. Meanwhile, Indiana is on a two-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Hoosiers dropped to Nebraska 35-21.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Indiana is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines at -22.5 in the Michigan vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points is 59.5.

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -22.5

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 59.5 points

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan -1700, Indiana +950

MICH: Wolverines are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games

IND: Over is 9-1 in Hoosiers' last 10 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines' offense is led by their powerful ground attack. This unit is ranked third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (221.8) and second in scoring (45.4). Michigan is very persistent in establishing the run game and wearing opponents out. Junior running back Blake Corum is the workhorse for Michigan.

Corum is a very decisive runner with quick feet and superb vision. The Virginia native has a low center of gravity, terrific balance and good lateral agility. He is fourth in the nation in rushing yards (611) while ranking first in the country in rushing touchdowns (10). In his last outing, he logged 29 carries for 133 yards with a touchdown.

Why Indiana can cover

Junior quarterback Connor Bazelak has played fairly well through the first five games of the season. Bazelak is showing great poise and command of the offense. The Ohio native owns solid accuracy and arm strength to spray the ball all across the field. He has thrown for 1,394 yards with eight passing touchdowns.

Running back Shaun Shivers shows terrific creativity and change of direction ability in the open field. Shivers has excellent vision and quickly accelerates to the second level. The Florida native can also be a receiving option coming out of the backfield. Shivers leads the team with 78 carries for 345 yards and four touchdowns. On Sept. 24, he recorded 19 carries for 79 yards with a score. He also reeled in 22 receiving yards and another touchdown.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 60 combined points.

