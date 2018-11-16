Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There have been 661 episodes of "The Simpsons." I haven't watched the show in years, but it was a staple of my childhood. Well, before the show became a weekly sitcom, it began as a cartoon short on a show called "The Tracey Ullman Show." The first Simpsons short aired in April 1987. Six months after it first debuted, the Michigan Wolverines would lose a football game to Indiana 14-10.

Why do I bring all of this up? Well, because The Simpsons haven't been on television forever, it just feels that way. Nor has Indiana always lost to Michigan, it just feels that way, and 1987 was the last time the Hoosiers won a football game against Michigan.

It's been 22 straight wins for the Wolverines and 661 episodes of "The Simpsons" since, and they'll look to keep their Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 23rd win this weekend.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan: Nobody is expecting the Wolverines to lose this game, but with Ohio State looming next week, it's essential they don't get caught looking past the Hoosiers. This Indiana team nearly knocked off Penn State earlier this season and gave Ohio State a headache as well. Also, the committee will be watching like it always is. The Wolverines are currently No. 4 in the rankings, and should they win out it's hard to imagine them being left out of the College Football Playoff. Still, you don't want to give the committee any reason to consider someone else, so putting an impressive performance on tape every week is critical.

Indiana: Indiana is going to end its losing streak to Michigan someday, and if it can manage to do it this weekend, it'll attain bowl eligibility in the process. The Hoosiers missed out on a bowl game last season, finishing 5-7. They enter this game with a 5-5 record, but if they can't get a sixth win against Michigan, it's not like Purdue will provide an easy path next week.

Game prediction, picks

This spread is just a little too large. Indiana's five losses have come by an average of 15 points. The largest was a 26-point loss to Iowa. Michigan is the best team Indiana has played all season, but with Michigan possibly having an eye on Ohio State next week, I don't expect this game to get too out of hand. The Hoosiers won't end their losing streak to the Wolverines, but they won't get embarrassed either. Pick: Indiana +28.5

So which teams should you back in Week 12 of the college football season? And what playoff contender will get its title hopes crushed? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup , all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.