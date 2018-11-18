Michigan vs. Indiana score: No. 4 Wolverines survive to set up winner-take-all against Ohio State

No. 4 Michigan won its 10th straight game on Saturday, holding off a strong challenge from Indiana in a 31-20 win. The Wolverines, now 10-1 on the season with their only loss coming to No. 3 Notre Dame in the season opener, are a few wins away from their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

But the next win might be the toughest of the season: taking on No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus.

So not only is Jim Harbaugh in a position to make history in the CFP era, but he's also potentially going to be a road favorite in the biggest game of the season -- a game that he has yet to win as the Wolverines head coach.

It's possible that some of the missteps in Michigan's performance against Indiana can be attributed to the lookahead spot with the Buckeyes on the horizon, but even an ugly win would have been easier to take if it came without the injuries.

Star defensive end Chase Winovich was knocked out of the game on a late hit in the third quarter and senior running back Berkley Edwards had to be carted off the field after a scary collision on a kickoff in the fourth quarter. Every college football team is hurting in late November, but the Wolverines have too much on the line to let these injuries define the conclusion of their season.

After the game, Jim Harbaugh told reporters that X-rays both in the stadium and at the hospital were negative for Winovich, who should be expected to suit up against the Buckeyes if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Big Ten office could end up taking a look at the hit that knocked out the outspoken defensive leader.

Have a feeling the Big Ten May take a look at this in the office this week.

Here are three more things to know about the Wolverines win.

1. Red zone woes are concerning: Michigan rolled up 507 yards of offense at a clip of 6.5 yards per play, but only had two touchdowns in eight trips to the red zone. A game that was mostly lopsided in favor of the Wolverines on a down-to-down basis was winnable for Indiana because the offense couldn't punch it in the end zone when in scoring position. The offensive line is starting to look a little bit banged up, and those hard yards near the goal line weren't coming as easily as you'd expect from a national championship contender.

Five field goals kept Michigan at a 7-for-8 red zone conversion rate for the game, but those points left on the field from touchdown opportunities could end up being the difference between winning and losing when the competition upgrades from Indiana at home to Ohio State on the road.

2. Indiana laid out a blueprint for Urban Meyer and Ryan Day: The Hoosiers' sped Michigan up and spread it out on offense, finding success in the first half with a good balance of run and pass. It will give Ohio Sate's coaches some film to plan around for next week's game. Don Brown and Michigan's defense tightened up and only allowed a single fourth quarter field goal after halftime, but the crossing routes and open running lanes created for Indiana running back Stevie Scott (139 rushing yards, one touchdown) hinted at chinks in the armor of one of nation's best defenses.

3. Rashan Gary is back: Held out because of injury, Gary has been working his way back to full health and it's arrived in the perfect time. When the game was on the line late in the fourth quarter and Michigan needed a stop, Gary was there to provide the elite playmaking you can only get from someone of his caliber.