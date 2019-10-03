Michigan vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Michigan (home) vs. No. 14 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Michigan 3-1-0; Iowa 4-0-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Iowa and Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
When you finish with 441 more yards than your opponent like Iowa did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Middle Tenn. to the tune of 48-3. Among those leading the charge for the Hawkeyes was RB Toren Young, who picked up 131 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Young didn't help his team much against Iowa State three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Michigan kept a clean sheet against Rutgers. Michigan was fully in charge, breezing past Rutgers 52 to nothing. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24 to nothing.
Their wins bumped Iowa to 4-0 and Michigan to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawkeyes have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for the Wolverines, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2016 - Iowa 14 vs. Michigan 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Fulmer quells Vols coaching rumors
Fulmer says 'The coaching chapter of my life is long closed' and he 'totally believes' in Pruitt
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game