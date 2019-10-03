Michigan vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 19 Michigan (home) vs. No. 14 Iowa (away)

Current Records: Michigan 3-1-0; Iowa 4-0-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Iowa and Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

When you finish with 441 more yards than your opponent like Iowa did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Middle Tenn. to the tune of 48-3. Among those leading the charge for the Hawkeyes was RB Toren Young, who picked up 131 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Young didn't help his team much against Iowa State three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Michigan kept a clean sheet against Rutgers. Michigan was fully in charge, breezing past Rutgers 52 to nothing. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24 to nothing.

Their wins bumped Iowa to 4-0 and Michigan to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawkeyes have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for the Wolverines, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.