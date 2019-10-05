Michigan vs. Iowa: Live stream, watch online, pick, prediction, odds, TV channel, kickoff time, spread, line

No. 19 Michigan and No. 14 Iowa will meet for the first time since 2016 on Saturday, and it will be the first time these Big Ten foes square off in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since 2012. It's a series that has been dominated by Michigan historically (41-15-4), but Iowa has gotten the best of the Wolverines in recent matchups.

Iowa enters this matchup on a two-game winning streak against Michigan, and it has actually won five of the last six meetings. Of course, it should be pointed out that the one loss was the last time the two met in Ann Arbor, and four of Iowa's five wins in that span came against Michigan teams led by Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez.

Storylines

Michigan: UM was able to enjoy a much-needed 52-0 win over Rutgers last week. Following its loss to Wisconsin the week prior, there were plenty of doubts surrounding the program, and anything less than a blowout over the weakest team in the Big Ten would have only turned up the pressure even more. Still, one win over Rutgers doesn't mean Michigan has solved all its problems. This Iowa team it will face enters this game with a 4-0 record and blew out Middle Tennessee 48-3 last week. Michigan opened its season with a 40-21 win over the same Blue Raiders team.

While there's been plenty made of Jim Harbaugh's record against ranked teams at Michigan, he's done better at home than on the road. The Wolverines are 5-3 in Michigan Stadium against such opponents. Of course, on the other side of that coin, Harbaugh's Wolverines are only 1-5 against teams ranked higher than them anywhere.

Iowa: When it comes to facing ranked opponents, Iowa is a lot like Michigan but without the expectations. Since 2015 when Harbaugh took over at Michigan, the Hawkeyes have gone 41-16 overall. Michigan is 41-15. Iowa has gone 35-7 against unranked teams. Michigan is 33-4. Iowa is 6-9 against ranked teams, while Michigan is 8-11. Of course, another difference between the programs that has nothing to do with the expectations is that Iowa has played in a Big Ten Championship Game since Harbaugh returned to Michigan. Michigan has not.

Still, something will have to give on Saturday between these two programs. Iowa is 4-0, but the toughest opponent it has played has been Iowa State. The Hawkeyes won that game on the road 18-17, but it was marred by bad weather and delays. This Michigan game will be a tougher test for the Hawkeyes, and also tell us a lot more about their ability to contend with a resurgent Wisconsin in the Big Ten West.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, October 5 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

I'm taking Michigan against the spread, though I don't feel great about it. What makes me lean the Wolverines' direction is the fact this game is in Ann Arbor; plus, Iowa's defense just hasn't been very disruptive in 2019. The Hawkeyes have five sacks as a team. Now, Michigan's hasn't been much better, but I would like Iowa a lot more on the road in this spot if I could count on their pass rush. Maybe it shows up this Saturday against a Michigan offensive line that's had some problems, but until I see it, I'm not going to assume it happens. Pick: Michigan (-4.5)

