The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff when they battle the 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. The Wolverines (12-0), who are playing in their third consecutive title game, have earned a trip to the College Football Playoff the past two seasons. The Hawkeyes (10-2), who won the Big Ten West at 7-2, are playing in their third Big Ten Championship Game and second in three years. Michigan defeated Iowa 42-3 in the 2021 title game.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 44-15-4, and have won 15 of the last 23 meetings. The Wolverines are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -21.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 35 points

Michigan vs. Iowa: Michigan -2323, Iowa +1128

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in December

Michigan vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Iowa live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy powers the Wolverines attack. He not only is the team's leading passer, but is Michigan's third-leading rusher. For the season, he has completed 191 of 257 passes (74.3%) for 2,483 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been picked off just four times and has a rating of 176.8. McCarthy has rushed 51 times for 181 yards (3.5 average) and three scores.

Senior running back Blake Corum will look to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season against the Hawkeyes. In 12 games in 2023, Corum has carried 202 times for 976 yards (4.8 average) and 22 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 or more yards twice this season, including in a decisive 24-15 win at No. 10 Penn State on Nov. 11. In that game, he carried 26 times for 145 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns. He has scored two or more TDs in eight games, including last week against Ohio State. See which team to pick here.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes have a strong enough defense that they likely won't need too many scores to keep this one within the number. The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill. He is 6-1 in seven career starts and has played in 12 career games. This season, he has completed 97 of 201 passes (48.3%) for 976 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions. Hill has completed 60 of 103 attempts (58.2%) for 549 yards and three touchdowns during Iowa's four-game winning streak. He had a career-high 223 yards against Rutgers.

Also helping to power the Iowa offense is junior running back Leshon Williams. He is coming off a 16-carry and 111-yard effort in last week's 13-10 win at Nebraska. For the season, he has rushed 155 times for 779 yards (5.0 average) and one touchdown. He has had three 100-yard rushing games in 2023, including a career-high 174 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries at Wisconsin. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 42 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up well over $2,000 on top-rated college football picks since its inception, and find out.