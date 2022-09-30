The eyes of the Big Ten turn to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines visit the Iowa Hawkeyes for a conference battle. This is the first matchup between the programs in Iowa City since 2016. Michigan is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten this season. Iowa is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play to begin the 2022 campaign.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Iowa City. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 10.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -10.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 42 points

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -440, Iowa +335

MICH: The Wolverines are 2-2 against the spread in the last four games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 2-1 against the spread in the last three games

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's defense is allowing fewer than 16 points per game since the start of the 2021 season, and this is a friendly matchup for the Wolverines on that side of the ball. Michigan is also lighting up the scoreboard on the offensive side, averaging 50.0 points per game. That mark ranks No. 2 in FBS this season, and Michigan is tied for the FBS lead with 17 rushing touchdowns. Led by Blake Corum and a deep group of running backs, Michigan is generating 234.3 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry, and the Wolverines are also converting 46.3% of third-down chances. Corum is leading the country with nine rushing touchdowns, and his stellar start is headlined by a 243-yard, two-touchdown performance against Maryland a week ago.

Through the air, JJ McCarthy keys an attack that is averaging 10.0 yards per pass attempt, and Michigan has only nine penalties in four games. McCarthy is completing 80% of his passes with five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 204.5 passer rating. With Iowa scoring only 17.0 points per game and producing an FBS-worst 232.5 yards per game, Michigan has two-way upside in this matchup.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa's defense is excelling across the board to begin the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes lead FBS in scoring defense, giving up only 5.8 points per game, and no opponent has scored more than 10 points against Iowa this season. Iowa's defense has produced as many touchdowns (two) as it has allowed in 2022, and opponents are struggling in several key areas. Iowa is giving up only 236.3 total yards per game and leading the country in yielding only 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

The Hawkeyes have five interceptions and 12 sacks already this season, and five players have at least 1.5 sacks for Kirk Ferentz's team. Iowa is also stout against the run, with no opponent generating a rushing touchdown this season. The Hawkeyes are allowing only 2.2 yards per carry and 73 rushing yards per game this season, and Iowa City has been a comfort for the program in the series against Michigan. In fact, Iowa has won the last four games against the Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 49 combined points.

So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations?