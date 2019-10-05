Michigan vs. Iowa score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 19 Michigan hosts No. 14 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown
Week 6 kicks off with a Big Ten matchup so delightfully Big Ten that you may as well scrape both of your elbows just to get into the mood. No. 14 Iowa makes a rare trip to take on No. 19 Michigan in the Big House. This has historically been a series that's leaned in the Wolverines' favor (41-15-4 all time), but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last six meetings. And this season, both sides meet still looking for some legitimacy.
Iowa is 4-0, but its best win has been a one-pointer over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have a solid quarterback in Nate Stanley and a reenergized running game. How will it hold up against Michigan's defense? For the Wolverines, Rutgers may be the best antidote for whatever is ailing you, but this is still a program that's looked lost for most of the young season. Coach Jim Harbaugh, now in his fifth year, could use a quality win to take some of the heat off his back.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Iowa. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
LSU vs. Utah State pick, live stream
The Tigers are a big favorite, but they need to be careful not to look past the Aggies
-
Penn State vs. Purdue pick, live stream
The Nittany Lions are a heavy home favorite against an undermanned Boilermakers offense
-
Michigan vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Big Ten foes meet for the first time since 2016 in a key game for both programs
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee pick, live stream
The Bulldogs hope to keep things rolling this week on Rocky Top
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game