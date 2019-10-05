Michigan vs. Iowa score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

Week 6 kicks off with a Big Ten matchup so delightfully Big Ten that you may as well scrape both of your elbows just to get into the mood. No. 14 Iowa makes a rare trip to take on No. 19 Michigan in the Big House. This has historically been a series that's leaned in the Wolverines' favor (41-15-4 all time), but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last six meetings. And this season, both sides meet still looking for some legitimacy.

Iowa is 4-0, but its best win has been a one-pointer over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have a solid quarterback in Nate Stanley and a reenergized running game. How will it hold up against Michigan's defense? For the Wolverines, Rutgers may be the best antidote for whatever is ailing you, but this is still a program that's looked lost for most of the young season. Coach Jim Harbaugh, now in his fifth year, could use a quality win to take some of the heat off his back.

