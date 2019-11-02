Michigan vs. Maryland: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, line

No. 14 Michigan and Maryland have only been in the Big Ten East together since 2014. While there's not much history between these two teams -- the Wolverines are 7-1 all time, and 4-1 as Big Ten foes vs. the Terrapins -- there is a possible rivalry brewing off the field. Maryland hired Mike Locksley to take over the program this season. Locksley came from Alabama, where he was the offensive coordinator. He worked alongside new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis while in Tuscaloosa. Before the season began, there was a bit of back-and-forth between Locksley and Gattis.

Essentially it boiled down to comments from Gattis about how he would put Alabama's gameplan together during the week for Locksley, who called the plays on Saturdays. Locksley responded by reminding everybody that Gattis didn't call the plays, and that there's a difference between putting a plan together and executing it.

Well, so far this season Maryland is averaging 32.4 points per game, and Michigan is at 31.0. In conference play, however, Michigan is at 27.8 points per game while Maryland's at 20.

What can we expect when these two Big Ten foes meet up in College Park? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and make some expert picks, straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

Michigan: You must remain wary of ever thinking that Michigan has "figured it out," but it's possible that Michigan is figuring things out. Since halftime of their trip to Happy Valley, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents 59-21. Those opponents have been Penn State and Notre Dame, two top-10 teams. Unfortunately the second-half comeback against Penn State wasn't enough to win, and it's hard to know how seriously to take last week's outburst considering the weather the game was played in. Still, there's a lot more optimism surrounding Michigan's offense as November begins than there was at the start of October.

Maryland: The Maryland offense has gone the opposite direction of Michigan. Maryland averaged 53 points per game in nonconference play, though that number was a little skewed by putting 79 on the board against Howard. The 63-point outburst against Syracuse was legit, but it's been a different story since entering Big Ten play. In five Big Ten games, the Terps have been able to crack 20 points twice, and one of those games was against Rutgers. In games against Penn State, Purdue and MInnesota, Maryland's been outscored 151-24. That needs to turn around quickly if Maryland wants to maintain any hope of reaching a bowl game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

I'm taking the Terps, but I don't have a ton of confidence in the pick. I'm basing it on Michigan coming off two huge games against Penn State and Notre Dame, and having a rivalry game against Michigan State looming after a bye. Maryland's in rough shape and Michigan should be able to pick up this win with relative ease, and I suspect the Wolverines will keep things basic on the road and just get out of College Park with a win. Pick: Maryland (+18.5)

