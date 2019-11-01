Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-1

No. 14 Michigan will try to avoid a letdown when the Wolverines travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten East matchup on Saturday. The Wolverines have been tested against four ranked teams this season and are coming off a rousing 45-14 victory against No. 8 Notre Dame that moved them to 5-2. They face a Terps team that has had injury issues at quarterback and is 2-5 after a 52-10 loss to No. 17 Minnesota. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wolverines are 21-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before locking in any Maryland vs. Michigan picks of your own, you have to see what college football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows the Wolverines are 4-0 against the spread in these two teams' last four meetings, and Michigan's defense will make life tough for the Terrapins. Michigan is eighth in FBS in total defense, allowing 270.4 yards per game, and has produced 25 sacks and forced 14 turnovers. Defensive end Kwity Paye and hybrid linebacker Josh Uche each have 5.5 sacks, Jordan Glasgow has four and Cameron McGrone has 3.5. The Wolverines have recovered nine fumbles, including two each from defensive backs Ambry Thomas and Daxton Hill.

The Wolverines' offense has surpassed 400 yards in the past three games, and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet is making an immediate impact. He has rushed for 531 yards and nine touchdowns, and Hassan Haskins is coming on strong with a career-high 149 yards last week to give him 366 for the season. Charbonnet had 74 yards and two touchdowns as UM rushed for 303 yards against Notre Dame.

But just because the Wolverines can dominate teams doesn't mean they will cover the Maryland vs. Michigan spread on Saturday.

That's because the Wolverines are 0-9 against the spread in their last nine road games against teams with a losing home record and the Terrapins have the ability to surprise. They have blocked three kicks and have a dangerous return man in Javon Leake. He averages 26.8 yards in kickoffs and returned one 100 yards against Rutgers.

Maryland also has forced 13 turnovers and has 18 sacks. Keandre Jones has six of those and has one of the team's six fumble recoveries. Linebackers Ayinde Eley (team-high 61 tackles) and Chance Campbell (42) make the stops, and each has an interception.

