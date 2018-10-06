Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: Picks from expert on 9-1 run on Wolverines, Terrapins games

The Michigan Wolverines look to take another step toward competing for the Big 10 title when they host the upstart Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Michigan will attempt to return to top form after it barely escaped with a victory last week at Northwestern. Maryland hopes to play spoiler and earn its second big upset of the season. The Wolverines are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, up from an opener of -17 at most sportsbooks. The over-under for total points scored has dipped to 45 from an initial offering of 53.5. Before you make your Michigan vs. Maryland picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college football. He's having another solid season, hitting 60 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs. Over the past two years, Nagel boasts an amazing record of 9-1 in spread picks involving Maryland or Michigan.

Just last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Michigan was in for a serious test against a hungry and physical Northwestern club. He predicted the game would go to the wire, and the two-touchdown underdog cashed easily when the Wolverines squeezed by with a 20-17 win. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has scrutinized Terrapins vs. Wolverines from every possible angle and revealed a strong point-spread pick only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Wolverines should be in position to avoid a letdown as they continue their quest for their first Big Ten title game appearance under coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines struggled with a Northwestern club whose grinding, physical style mirrors their own. Now they will face a stark stylistic contrast against a Maryland team that has had extra time to prepare coming off a bye week. The Terrapins prefer a multi-formation spread attack that keeps the defensive off balance and allows their explosive playmakers to do damage on the perimeter.

Michigan boasts the top-ranked defense in the country, allowing 232.6 yards and 14.8 points per game. However, it could be short-handed Saturday as defensive lineman Rashan Gary is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The Wolverines have won the last three meetings in this series by a combined score of 122-13.

Michigan covered its Big Ten home opener with a similar spread against Nebraska, but the Wolverines will need an improved effort to do the same against a rising Maryland club.

The Terrapins overcame a slew of distractions to beat Texas on opening day for the second consecutive year. Their lone blemish was a perplexing home loss to Temple as a 17-point favorite, but they bounced back in their conference-opener. Maryland dominated previously unbeaten Minnesota, 42-13, behind 432 yards of turnover-free football that included several big plays. Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the Over, but he has also unearthed the crucial X-factor that leads to one side covering the spread with ease. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers in Michigan vs. Maryland? And what crucial X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from a senior analyst who's 9-1 picking Michigan and Maryland games.