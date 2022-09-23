Big Ten foes clash when the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) battle against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. Both teams head into the matchup undefeated. Michigan fans will be roaring in the Big House during this conference bout. Last week, the Wolverines dominated UConn 59-0. On the flip side, Maryland beat SMU 34-27.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines at -17 in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under for total points is 64.5.

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Wolverines -17

Michigan vs. Maryland over/under: 64.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -700, Terrapins +500

MICH: Wolverines are 5-0 ATS in their last five conference games

MD: Terrapins are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are off to a red-hot start to their 2022 campaign. The offense is hitting on all cylinders thus far. The Wolverines are currently ranked first in the Big Ten in scoring (55.3), fourth in total offense (497.7) and second in rushing yards per game (231.3). The Wolverines have dropped 50-plus points in its first three games.

Last week, Michigan torched UConn 59-0. The offense didn't have any trouble moving the ball, finishing with 465 total yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was very efficient in this matchup, going 15 of 18 for 214 yards. Their ground attack was effective against the Huskies, running for 192 yards. Junior running back Blake Corum logged 12 carries for 71 yards and a staggering five rushing touchdowns.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland will also trot out a talented and exciting offense. The Terrapins rank fifth in the conference in scoring (40.3), third in total offense (499) and fourth in passing (310). Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is having a great start for the Terrapins. Tagovailoa is a confident passer who shows good rhythm within the offense. He has a nice feel in the pocket with a quick release.

The native of Hawaii is first in the Big Ten in completion percentage (77.3) and fourth in passing yards (895) with six passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa also has the athleticism to make a few plays with his feet if needed. In Week 2 against Charlotte, he went 27-of-31 for 391 yards with four passing touchdowns.

